Rajasthan Minister Gautam Dak Booked Over Alleged Abuse of Police Personnel | ANI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have registered a case against Minister for Cooperatives Gautam Dak for allegedly abusing a police personnel. The action was taken on a viral audio clip purportedly showing him abusing police personnel. However, the minister claimed that the audio clip is fabricated.

The FIR has been registered in Dungla Police Station in Chittorgarh. Police said that the minister allegedly attempted to assault and obstruct the cops from carrying out their official duties and had become furious for summoning one of his acquaintances in a police case.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dungla Police Station, Shaitan Singh, said that the minister had summoned two constables on May 25 and publicly abused them as Dhanraj Kharol, a resident of Idra, was called to the station for questioning in a police case.

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According to police, Kharol, instead of cooperating with the police, threatened to use political influence.

SHO Shaitan Singh said in his FIR that on May 25, in the afternoon between 3 and 4 PM, he received a phone call from the minister Gautam Dak to meet him outside the police station. When he reached the main gate, the minister asked him to call constables Lakshminarayan and Vishnu Kumar, and when the two cops came out, the minister allegedly started abusing them and used objectionable language in front of the public.

The FIR alleged that the minister attempted to assault them by raising his hand as well.

The SHO alleged that Dak threatened the policemen by referring to an earlier transfer of Laxminarayan from Bari Sadri Police Station.

The station officer stated in the report that he had never faced such treatment during his service and claimed the incident caused him mental distress. Senior police officials were informed about the matter on May 27, following which the case was registered on May 28, which has been referred to CID CB for investigation.

Meanwhile, the minister denied the allegations and said that the viral audio is fabricated. Dak claimed that the audio had been manipulated using technology.

“My voice has been altered through misuse of technology in an audio circulating on social media. I have no connection with this edited audio,” the minister stated.