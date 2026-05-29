On Cam: 'Drunk' SPF ASI Creates Ruckus At Tirupati Biryani Hotel Over Free Food Demand

A drunken Special Protection Force (SPF) officer allegedly created chaos at a biryani hotel in Tirupati after demanding free food and assaulting the hotel owner when asked to pay the bill, police sources said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night at a popular eatery located near Poorvika Center, one of the busiest junctions in Tirupati city. The accused officer, identified as SPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramu, had reportedly arrived at the hotel in an inebriated condition.

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According to eyewitnesses, the ASI demanded that the hotel staff serve him biryani free of cost. However, when the hotel owner refused and asked him to clear the bill, the officer allegedly became aggressive. Witnesses claimed the intoxicated officer shouted abuses, stormed behind the counter and physically attacked the hotel owner.

The situation escalated quickly as hotel staff and the owner retaliated, leading to a heated scuffle inside the restaurant. The clash soon spilled into the busy junction area, attracting a large crowd of locals and commuters.

People present at the spot expressed shock over the behaviour of a police officer entrusted with maintaining law and order. Videos of the altercation reportedly circulated among locals, further drawing attention to the incident.

After receiving information, local law-and-order police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The SPF ASI was later taken to the police station.

According to reports, senior officials are considering departmental action against the officer for allegedly creating a public nuisance while under the influence of alcohol and behaving in an unruly manner during the incident.