'Ye Theek Se Khade Bhi Nahi Ho Pa Rahe...' Chhatarpur ASI Caught Drunk On Duty, Suspended -- VIDEO

Chhatarpur ASI Caught Drunk On Duty, Suspended -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in an intoxicated state, led to his immediate suspension in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Thursday morning.

According to information, the official named Kishori Lal Verma is posted at Chandla police station in Chhatarpur district.

He was suspended after a video allegedly showing him publicly drunk went viral. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night in the Rawapur Tigaila area.

Watch the video here:

In the viral video, the ASI clearly appears to be under the influence of alcohol. Locals have also made serious allegations, claiming that he was involved in facilitating illegal liquor sales in the area through a woman and used to threaten those who opposed it.

Residents, including Chunku Sahu, Bhura Yadav, and Rajkaran Yadav, alleged that liquor was being sold openly near a stadium on the Chandla - Sarwai road for a long time.

They claimed that when they objected, the ASI supported the woman selling liquor instead of taking action.

ASI filed complaint against protestors

It is also alleged that to suppress the matter, the ASI got a complaint filed against the protesters and had entries made in the police daily diary against them.

Later, a confidential copy of the police record was also reportedly leaked on social media.

Bhura Yadav further alleged that the ASI assaulted Chunku Sahu and later arrived at a shop in an intoxicated state, abusing people.

When locals started recording the video, he allegedly threatened them, saying they could make the video viral if they dared.

The video is now circulating widely on social media. However, no formal complaint has been filed so far, reportedly due to fear of police.

After the matter came to light, the Superintendent of Police took immediate action and suspended the ASI. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter.