Rajasthan Minister Falls After Stage Set For His Welcome Collapses In Kota, Sustains Minor Injuries; Video Viral |

Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar escaped with nothing but some minor injuries from a very dangerous incident that took place during his visit to a felicitation program in Kota on Thursday. Nagar was on the stage with party workers and others when the stage suddenly collapsed resulting in multiple injuries among the people on it. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the harrowing moments of the tragedy.

What Exactly Happened?

After assuming the role of a minister, Heeralal Nagar visited his constituency, Sangoth in Kota, for the first time yesterday. A welcoming stage was set up in Sangoth to greet the minister, and the welcome ceremony was underway.

Suddenly, the stage collapsed, causing Minister Nagar to fall along with it. He sustained minor injuries, while Sangoth Chief Jayveersingh and other party workers suffered more severe injuries. All of them were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. Following initial treatment, they were referred to Kota for further medical attention.

Large Crowd On Stage Possibly Caused Collapse

Heeralal Nagar, elected as the minister with independent charge, made his inaugural visit to his legislative assembly constituency, Sangoth. The event drew a crowd of party workers, and the stage collapse occurred due to the unexpectedly large gathering. However, the exact cause and who is to be held at fault is yet to be ascertained.

In the unfortunate incident, Minister Heeralal Nagar is reported to be completely safe. Prompt medical care was provided and everyone involved is now undergoing additional treatment in Kota, said local reports. Despite the mishap, Nagar's safety has been ensured.