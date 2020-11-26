Rajasthan: Man rapes 4-year-old during wedding function, arrested

A 4-year-old girl who was attending a wedding with her family in Pali town of Rajasthan was raped by a 26-year-old man who was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

The accused, Omaram Naik, has been arrested by police. Sadar police station SHO Bhanwarlal Patel said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday and was sent in 14-day judicial custody.

Patel said the incident took place on Tuesday night the victim’s family was at a wedding function. Naik also was at the wedding with his wife and three sons. The victim was playing with the sons of the accused. While playing the girl went towards her house which is situated in front of the marriage garden.