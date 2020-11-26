Rajasthan: Man rapes 4-year-old during wedding function, arrested

A 4-year-old girl who was attending a wedding with her family in Pali town of Rajasthan was raped by a 26-year-old man who was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.
The accused, Omaram Naik, has been arrested by police. Sadar police station SHO Bhanwarlal Patel said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday and was sent in 14-day judicial custody.
Patel said the incident took place on Tuesday night the victim’s family was at a wedding function. Naik also was at the wedding with his wife and three sons. The victim was playing with the sons of the accused. While playing the girl went towards her house which is situated in front of the marriage garden.
Naik followed her and offered her a packet of chips. He then carried her to a nearby field where he raped her. Some family members of the girl saw Naik taking her but since he was known to them, no one objected.
When the girl was missing for some time, her father called Naik but he did not answer. The girl’s family then went out in search of her and, hearing them approach, Naik dumped her in the field and fled.
Patel said he along with a police team reached the spot and took the victim for a medical check-up which confirmed the rape. The condition of the girl is stable. The girl’s family filed an FIR against Naik who was arrested on Wednesday under section 376 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.
