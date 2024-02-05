Rajasthan: LK Advani's Bharat Ratna Sparks War Of Words Between BJP & Congress

A war of words has erupted between BJP and Congress in Rajasthan over the award of Bharat Ratna to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

On a controversial statement made by Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa regarding the conferring of the highest civilian award to the dead people only, the BJP attacked and he was reminded of the history of Nehru and Indira Gandhi who was conferred Bharat Ratna while they were Prime Ministers.

"Bharat Ratna is conferred to the dead only"

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while making a controversial comment on the award of Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday, had said that if the people of BJP had so much love for the Ram temple, then the person who took out the Rath Yatra for the Ram temple should have been taken to the consecration of Ram Mandir. Now they are giving Bharat Ratna to Advani but, it is conferred to the dead only.

BJP strikes back

BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on Randhawa's statement on Monday. BJP leader Rajendra Rathore posted on social media platforms that the controversial comment made by. Randhawa is extremely unfortunate and shameful.

' Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were alive when they created the unique record of awarding themselves Bharat Ratna while holding the post of Prime Minister. Do you have any doubts about this? How did you forget the history of Nehru and Indira Gandhi? Awarding Bharat Ratna on one's behalf was possible only during the Congress rule which has now ended. Such comments regarding the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' demonstrate the falling standards and poor mentality of the Congress Party, ' posted Rathore on X.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Narayan Panchariya said that Congress has still not recovered from its defeat. Not only in Rajasthan but the people of the country rejected him. Congress leaders should increase their knowledge and look at history.