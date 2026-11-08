Rajasthan: Life Convict Visits Thailand For 5 Days As Jail Marks Attendance | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: In a shocking case that has raised serious questions over the monitoring system in Rajasthan’s open prisons, a murder convict serving a life sentence allegedly travelled to Thailand and spent five days there while his attendance continued to be marked regularly at the prison.

The accused, Dikshant Kamra, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, was serving his sentence at the Narsinghpura Open Jail in Rajasthan. He allegedly travelled to Thailand from October 9 to October 13, 2025, even as his morning and evening attendance was reportedly recorded at the prison during the same period.

The matter came to light during a police investigation into a separate narcotics case. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma, police personnel checking a suspiciously parked vehicle in the Jawahar Nagar police station area recovered around 40 grams of opium and a passport during a search. The passport was found to be in the name of Dikshant Kamra.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to Kamra's brother. Police subsequently registered a case and handed over the investigation to Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar.

During the investigation, police found evidence of Kamra's alleged involvement in the opium case and arrested him. He has since been sent to jail.

ASP Sharma said Kamra was previously convicted in the high-profile Dushyant murder case in Jaipur's Jhotwara area and was serving a life sentence at Narsinghpura Open Jail. His passport reportedly contained entries confirming his visit to Thailand between October 9 and 13, 2025.

The alleged foreign trip has raised serious questions about how a life convict managed to travel abroad while lodged in an open prison, where his attendance was reportedly being recorded twice a day. The incident has also brought the monitoring and verification mechanisms of Rajasthan's open jail system under scrutiny.

Kamra was convicted in the sensational 2018 Dushyant murder case, in which he and his girlfriend, Priya Seth, had abducted Dushyant, a resident of Jhotwara in Jaipur.

The two had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from Dushyant's father in exchange for his release. However, even after receiving the ransom amount, they murdered him. Subsequent police investigations established the involvement of both accused, and a court sentenced Kamra to life imprisonment.

The latest revelations have raised questions about possible lapses in the supervision of inmates at open prisons and how the accused allegedly managed an international trip without disrupting his prison attendance records.