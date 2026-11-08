Indian Diaspora In UK Celebrates Kali Puja In Milton Keynes And Birmingham, Keeping Cultural Traditions Alive |

UK: As Hindu communities across Britain celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali, events in Milton Keynes and Birmingham are bringing together faith, culture and generations, highlighting the enduring connection of the Indian diaspora with its ancestral roots.

Milton Keynes Hosts Fifth Annual Maha Kali Puja On November 7

In Milton Keynes, the Hindu Devi Mandir Milton Keynes (HDM) held its fifth annual Maha Kali Puja on November 7 at Woughton Leisure Centre, bringing together devotees for the celebrations.

A registered religious and charitable organisation, HDM serves Hindu communities across Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. Besides promoting religious awareness, cultural connections and social harmony, it hopes to establish a permanent place of worship dedicated to Goddess Kali, which would also serve as a cultural and community centre for future generations.

Birmingham Celebrates Kali Puja And Diwali With Fireworks And Festivities

On November 8, Birmingham’s Indian community came together for its Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, organised by the Birmingham Social and Cultural Organisation (BSCO) at Grand Villa Hall Park. The event featured religious worship, Diwali illuminations, fireworks and community festivities, attracting families from Birmingham and neighbouring areas.

Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who became the UK’s first Asian police cadet in 1970 and the first Asian police officer in the West Midlands Constabulary in 1973, attended as the chief guest.

Beyond religious observances, such celebrations play an important role in preserving cultural traditions and strengthening community bonds among Indians living in Britain. For younger generations born or raised in the UK, they also provide an opportunity to experience their inherited customs first-hand and understand the cultural heritage that shapes their identity.

Over time, these festivals have evolved into distinctly British Indian community occasions, bringing generations together while sharing their traditions with the wider society. From Milton Keynes to Birmingham, Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations reflect the diaspora’s determination to keep its cultural roots alive while building a sense of belonging in its adopted home.

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