Two Young Boys From Divaale Koliwada Revive Maharashtra's Traditional Mud Fort-Making Culture |

At a time when mobile phones, video games and digital entertainment are increasingly replacing traditional festive activities, two young children from Divaale Koliwada have brought alive the age-old Diwali tradition of building miniature mud forts.

Miniature Fort Features Mavlas, Cannons And Fortified Walls

Priyansh Patil and Parin Patil joined hands to create an elaborate replica of a historic fort using stones, red soil, miniature soldiers (Mavlas), cannons and decorative materials. The structure, complete with fortified walls, bastions and gateways, reflects their creativity and interest in Maharashtra's rich history.

Their creation has become a local attraction, drawing appreciation from residents for keeping the traditional Diwali activity alive.

Diwali Mud Fort Tradition Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy

Building mud forts during Diwali is more than just a recreational activity. The tradition offers children an opportunity to learn about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour, the history of Swarajya and the architectural features of Maharashtra's forts. It also encourages creativity, teamwork and an appreciation of cultural heritage.

Although the practice has gradually declined in urban areas due to shrinking open spaces and changing lifestyles, the initiative by the two children highlights how the younger generation continues to remain connected to its cultural roots.

"At a time when children are increasingly immersed in mobile phones and digital entertainment, it is heartening to see them step away from screens and connect with the soil and our historical traditions. Their effort reflects an enduring bond with our cultural heritage," said Praful Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/