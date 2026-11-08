Mumbai Diwali 2026: Fanaswadi's 99-Year-Old Chhota Tirupati Balaji Temple Celebrates Sri Brahmotsavam From November 6 To 17

Sri Brahmotsavam at Sri Venkatesh Devasthan in Fanaswadi |

Mumbai: The 99-year-old Sri Venkatesh Devasthan in Fanaswadi is celebrating its annual Sri Brahmotsavam festival from November 6 to 17, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

Special Religious Rituals And Processions Of Lord Venkateshwara

Known as Chhota Tirupati Balaji, the temple is organising various religious rituals, including Divyaprabandhapath, Veda Parayanam and Tirumanjanam. Processions of Lord Venkateshwara are being taken through the city streets on different vahanas (ceremonial vehicles) in the mornings and evenings. The rituals are being conducted under the guidance of Srimad Jagadguru P B Swami Srinivasacharyaji Maharaj and Sri Balakswami Anantacharyaji.

Venkatesh Pareek of the temple said it was established by Swami Anantacharya of Kanchi in 1927. “The temple is special in the city because it follows the Pancharatra Agama. It is also unique in Mumbai because it is built in the gopuram style of South Indian architecture,” he said.

Significance Of Pancharatra Agama In Vaishnavite Tradition

The Pancharatra Agama is a foundational Vaishnavite tradition comprising sacred texts and practices centred on the worship of Lord Narayana (Vishnu) and his manifestations, including Lord Venkateshwara. According to tradition, Lord Narayana imparted this wisdom over five nights to divine and celestial beings.

On Friday, November 13, the temple will hold an Annakut Darshan at 4pm. Annakut, meaning a 'mountain of food', is celebrated alongside Govardhan Puja, the day after Diwali, to commemorate Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill.

The Shri Mumbadevi Mandir on Mumbadevi Road will also host its annual Annakut Mahotsav on Saturday, November 14, from 4pm to 6pm. The festival involves offering a large variety of food items to the deity as a gesture of devotion and gratitude.

Meanwhile, devotees celebrated Lakshmi Puja on Sunday, the main day of Diwali. Govardhan Puja will be observed on Monday, November 9, with several temples marking the occasion with the Annakut ritual. Bhai Dooj, commemorating the bond between siblings, will be celebrated on November 10 and 11. The festival is associated with the tradition of Subhadra welcoming her brother, Lord Krishna, after his victory over Narakasura.

Several devotees also observed Kali Puja on Sunday. Coinciding with Kartik Amavasya (the new moon night) and Diwali, the ritual, also known as Shyama Puja or Dipanwita Kali Puja, involves worshipping Goddess Kali at midnight to seek protection, courage and the removal of darkness and negativity.

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