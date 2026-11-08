‘Mockery Of Democracy’: Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty Tonsures Head To Protest BMC Demolishing 27 Structures In Borivali East

Former MP Gopal Shetty | Gopal Shetty/Facebook

Mumbai: Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty on Saturday tonsured his head to protest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s action of demolishing 27 structures in Borivali East earlier this month. He alleged that the municipal corporation acted hastily and did not give residents the chance to retrieve their belongings.

Shetty was referring to the structures demolished on November 4 from a plot of land reserved for a BEST bus station on the Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East. The BMC had demolished the structures a day after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on the November salary of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other civic officials for failing to clear encroachments from the area.

Buildings Stood On Private Land, Claims Shetty

Shetty, a former MP from the Mumbai North constituency, described the civic body’s early-morning demolition on November 4 as a “mockery of democracy”, PTI reported. He claimed that the buildings stood on private land that had been occupied for close to 50 years, and criticised the local BJP leadership for not supporting the families affected by the BMC’s action.

"I have never seen such action in my public life. Even a person like (26/11 attacker) Ajmal Kasab was given eight years to face trial and an opportunity to approach the President after his conviction,” Shetty was quoted as having told reporters.

‘Residents Had Inadequate Time’

The former MP claimed that residents were given notices around 1.30 am and the structures were demolished by 7 am, leaving them with inadequate time to retrieve their belongings, PTI reported.

Shetty also alleged that during the hearing before the Supreme Court, the BMC failed to submit copies of notices issued to occupants and their replies, as sought by the bench.

The 3,400 square metre-plot, on which the demolition action took place, was reserved for a bus station of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking under Town Planning Scheme-II.