Day After SC Order On Freezing Salaries, BMC Demolishes 27 Commercial Structures On Land Reserved For BEST Bus Station

The BMC on Wednesday removed 27 commercial structures from a plot reserved for a bus station in Mumbai. |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday removed 27 commercial structures from a plot of land reserved for a BEST bus station in Borivali East.

The action came a day after the Bombay High Court ordered a freeze on the November salary of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other civic officials for failing to clear encroachments from the area.

Demolition Action

The municipal corporation has cleared encroachments from a piece of land located on the Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East. The 3,400 square metre-plot was reserved for a bus station of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking under Town Planning Scheme-II.

The civic body said in a press statement that the R-Central carried out the demolition with the help of 70 workers and employees, and police personnel were also mobilised to maintain security.

Court Rap For Civic Chief

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued a show-cause notice to Bhide, asking why contempt action should not be taken against her for failing to implement the court's earlier directions. It also imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on the BMC.

The plot in question has been at the centre of litigation involving the BMC and a private developer.

In August 2025, the Supreme Court directed the developer to hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the property, including an administrative building, to the civic body. The BMC was given three months to take possession, remove remaining encroachments in accordance with the law and make the bus station operational.