UP Voter List Revision: EC Delays Draft Roll To Nov 17, Final List On Jan 4 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027 of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, postponing the publication of the integrated draft voter list to November 17.

According to a revised programme approved by the Election Commission on November 6, the process of filing claims and objections will also begin on November 17 and continue until December 16.

A letter issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office on November 6 stated that the schedule for rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations remains unchanged. The exercise was scheduled to be completed by November 2.

The disposal of claims and objections has been fixed for December 28, while the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

The CEO's office has directed all officials concerned to communicate the revised schedule to stakeholders and ensure its wide publicity. Political parties have also been asked to be formally informed about the changes in the revision programme.

Revised schedule for SSR-2027

* Publication of integrated draft electoral roll: November 17

* Filing of claims and objections: November 17 to December 16

* Disposal of claims and objections: By December 28

* Publication of final electoral roll: January 4, 2027