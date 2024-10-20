Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers

Representative Image | File

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Sunday has demolished the alleged illegal construction of the accused who attacked the RSS workers a couple of days ago in Jaipur.

The police said that illegal construction was found during the spot verification of the case. Accused Naseeb Chaudhary had illegally occupied the temple land and park and built a two-room structure. Gym equipment and big drums were kept in the rooms.

ACP Gaurishankar Sharma said that taking action on this the JDA had issued notice to landlord Naseeb Chaudhary on Saturday as he didn't respond, the JDA has demolished the illegal construction.

Notably, the accused Naseeb Chaudhary with his son and some others had attacked the RSS workers during a religious program in the temple on the occasion of Sharad Purnima two days ago. Ten people were injured in this attack.