 Rajasthan: Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra Claims 'Adhai Din Ka Khopra' Mosque Used To Be Hindu Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra Claims 'Adhai Din Ka Khopra' Mosque Used To Be Hindu Temple

Rajasthan: Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra Claims 'Adhai Din Ka Khopra' Mosque Used To Be Hindu Temple

Bohra first claimed this on the occasion of the foundation day of Rajasthan University on Tuesday and said that very soon Sanskrit mantras will once again be heard in the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra of Ajmer.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Adhai Din Ka Khopra | Wikipedia

Jaipur: Controversy seems to be brewing over Adhai Din Ka Jhopra (a mosque structure ) located in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra had claimed that it was originally a temple and a center of Sanskrit education, which was demolished on the instructions of Mohammad Gauri.

Bohra first claimed this on the occasion of the foundation day of Rajasthan University on Tuesday and said that very soon Sanskrit mantras will once again be heard in the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra of Ajmer.

Ajmer building was historically a Hindu temple

Now he has written a letter to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and said that this monument was a temple and Sanskrit education centre by Maharaj Vigraha Raj. 'this was an important centre for the propagation of Puranas and Sanskrit education. These symbols of the terror of Mughals are like stain on Indian society. I am sending this letter to bring it in its original form,' said Bohra in his letter.

Read Also
Gyanvapi Mosque Row: ASI Survey Report Submitted In Varanasi Court
article-image

Ajmer building is one of the oldest mosques in India

This historical building built in Ajmer is a mosque. It is one of the oldest mosques in India, and the oldest surviving monument in Ajmer.

Commissioned by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE and designed by Abu Bakr of Herat, the mosque is an example of early Indo-Islamic architecture.

The structure was used as a mosque up to 1947. After the independence, the structure was handed over to the Jaipur Circle of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) and is today visited by people of all religions, as a fine example of a mix of Indian, Hindu, Muslim and Jain search architecture.

Read Also
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Asks Varanasi Court To Keep Survey Report Sealed For 4 More Weeks
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Narendra Modi Visits Ahmedabad Flower Show During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Video...

PM Narendra Modi Visits Ahmedabad Flower Show During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Video...

Rajasthan: Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra Claims 'Adhai Din Ka Khopra' Mosque Used To Be Hindu Temple

Rajasthan: Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra Claims 'Adhai Din Ka Khopra' Mosque Used To Be Hindu Temple

Haryana: Real-Time Monitoring Centre To Keep Tab On Illegal Mining Soon

Haryana: Real-Time Monitoring Centre To Keep Tab On Illegal Mining Soon

Chhattisgarh: Sai Cabinet Decides To Launch Free Ramlala Darshan To Ayodhya Temple

Chhattisgarh: Sai Cabinet Decides To Launch Free Ramlala Darshan To Ayodhya Temple

Big Win For Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde After Speaker Declares His Faction 'Real' Shiv Sena

Big Win For Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde After Speaker Declares His Faction 'Real' Shiv Sena