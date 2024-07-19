Rajasthan Inks Tripartite MoU For Greenfield Airport In Coaching Hub Kota |

A tripartite MoU has been signed between the Airport Authority of India, Department of Urban Development and Civil Aviation Department of Rajasthan government for the development of Greenfield Airport in coaching hub Kota City. The state government will provide land free of cost for the construction of this Airport.

“Kota Greenfield Airport will turned out to be a milestone in providing state-of-the-art air facilities to the common people. Its construction will not only boost tourism in the state but will also increase education and business activities,” said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the occasion.

He said that Kota is city of education and industries and this airport will provide air connectivity to thousands of parents and students who come to Kota and to the residents of Kota region.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of Kota Development Authority to prepare a roadmap for planned development around the proposed airport.

Principal Secretary to the Urban Development Department, T.Ravikant said that greenfield airport will be constructed on 440.086 hectares of land. The state government will provide land free of cost for the construction of the airport. The overall responsibility for the construction, development, and operation of the airport will be with the Airports Authority of India.

Also, necessary action has been taken to shift the 400 KV high-tension line of PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Limited) from the proposed land of the airport and funds will also be made available for this.

Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Kumar said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for Kota Greenfield Airport. After this, tender will be invited for the construction.

Kota is the constituency of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and this airport was one of election promises.