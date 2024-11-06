 Rajasthan: IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Fault Near Merta Town; Visuals Surface
Defence officials also confirmed the incident with IANS, adding that a technical team has been deputed to the site. He added that the emergency landing happened after the chopper developed a minor glitch during a routine training exercise.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Image Of IAF Helicopter That Made Emergency Landing In Rajasthan | IANS

Jaipur: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in Merta town in Rajasthan’s Nagaur due to a technical fault, said an official.

The helicopter is ZD 4150 Hindustan Aeronautics Rudra of the Indian Air Force.

Merta DSP Ramkaran Malinda said the helicopter was flying from Jodhpur to Jaipur. “A technical glitch was suspected and hence it made an emergency landing in a field near Jasnagar,” he added.

Defence Officials Confirm The Incident

“All occupants, including Wing Commander Pal Singh, are safe, and the helicopter has been secured on the ground. The local administration has provided full support. The helicopter is likely to take off after getting checked,” said a Defence official.

Locals said that there were two IAF choppers while one headed towards its destination, the other had to land due to technical problems.

A video of the helicopter has also surfaced on social media after the emergency landing, in which a person is seen climbing the stairs and inspecting the helicopter.

After the emergency landing, a huge number of locals were also seen gathering around the chopper.

