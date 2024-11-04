IAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra

Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the IAF's MiG-29 plane coming crashing down | X@sneheshphilip

A video surfaced on social media claiming to capture the final seconds as the IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet came crashing to the ground on Monday (November 4) evening.

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a "system malfunction", officials said.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames billowing a thick cloud of smoke.

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field.

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF posted on X.