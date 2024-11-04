 IAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra

IAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra

"The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF posted on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the IAF's MiG-29 plane coming crashing down | X@sneheshphilip

A video surfaced on social media claiming to capture the final seconds as the IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet came crashing to the ground on Monday (November 4) evening.

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a "system malfunction", officials said.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames billowing a thick cloud of smoke.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Postal Department To Compensate Mulund RTI Activist For Delay In Registered Mail Delivery
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Postal Department To Compensate Mulund RTI Activist For Delay In Registered Mail Delivery
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred Amid Opposition's Phone-Tapping Allegations Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred Amid Opposition's Phone-Tapping Allegations Ahead Of Polls
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence; Sealdah Court Trial to Begin November 11
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence; Sealdah Court Trial to Begin November 11
Maharashtra 14th Assembly Report: 70% Of Bills Passed In 5 Days Or Less, Highlighting Focus On Education And Local Governance
Maharashtra 14th Assembly Report: 70% Of Bills Passed In 5 Days Or Less, Highlighting Focus On Education And Local Governance

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field.

Read Also
IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface
article-image

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF posted on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence; Sealdah Court Trial to Begin...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence; Sealdah Court Trial to Begin...

VIDEO: Mobile Vendor Brutally Assaulted Inside Restaurant Over Extortion In UP's Hapur; Former...

VIDEO: Mobile Vendor Brutally Assaulted Inside Restaurant Over Extortion In UP's Hapur; Former...

IAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra

IAF MiG-29 Crash: VIDEO Captures Last Moments Of Fighter Jet Crashing In Agra

Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns

'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple...

'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple...