IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface

An Indian Air Force fighter jet, MiG-29, crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and caught fire on Monday. As per reports, the pilot ejected safely.

Visuals of the plane engulfed in fire surfaced on social media soon after the tragic incident. In the videos, villagers can be seen around the wrecked burning plane.

Watch the videos here:

As per initial reports, the MiG-29 aircraft took off from Adampur airbase in Punjab on Monday and was on its way to Agra for an exercise when, due to a technical glitch, it crashed near a village.

The pilot ejected from the plane and is reported to be safe.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

"A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. More details awaited. Court of Inquiry to be ordered," defence officials told news agency ANI.