 IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface

IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface

Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
@indiavoicenews

An Indian Air Force fighter jet, MiG-29, crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and caught fire on Monday. As per reports, the pilot ejected safely.

Visuals of the plane engulfed in fire surfaced on social media soon after the tragic incident. In the videos, villagers can be seen around the wrecked burning plane.

Watch the videos here:

As per initial reports, the MiG-29 aircraft took off from Adampur airbase in Punjab on Monday and was on its way to Agra for an exercise when, due to a technical glitch, it crashed near a village.

FPJ Shorts
Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna Kabhi Poora Nahi Hoga'
Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna Kabhi Poora Nahi Hoga'
What Is Kukur Tihar? Nepali Tradition That Worships Dogs
What Is Kukur Tihar? Nepali Tradition That Worships Dogs
Uorfi Javed SLAMS Sana Khan's 'Husbands Who Allow Wives To Wear Revealing Clothes' Comment: 'Your Choices Don't Make You Superior'
Uorfi Javed SLAMS Sana Khan's 'Husbands Who Allow Wives To Wear Revealing Clothes' Comment: 'Your Choices Don't Make You Superior'
Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'
Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

The pilot ejected from the plane and is reported to be safe. 

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Read Also
Telangana Plane Crash Video: 2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak
article-image

"A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. More details awaited. Court of Inquiry to be ordered," defence officials told news agency ANI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface

IAF's MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Visuals Surface

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 4, 2024 - Win Win W-794 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 4, 2024 - Win Win W-794 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's...

Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's...