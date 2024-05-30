Heatwave: Rajasthan High Court Directs State & Central Govts To Compensate Affected Families

Rajasthan High Court Directs Government To Compensate Families Affected By Heatwave | File Photo

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court, taking suo motu cognizance of the deaths due to heatwave, has directed the Central and State Governments to give compensation to dependents of the victims. The court has also instructed the Central and State Government to issue special advisory regarding heatwave.

“The Government is directed to pay appropriate & suitable amount of compensation to the dependents of the victims of heatwave, who lost his/her life due to heat stroke," said the high court in its interim order issued on Thursday.

Taking sou motu cognizance of situation arising due to extreme heatwave conditions Rajasthan high court justice Anoop Kumar Dhand has issued directions to both state and central government.

The court has directed the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and Under Secretary of Ministry of Home and Health to constitute Committees of various Departments for effective implementation of Heat Action Plan prepared under the Rajasthan Climate Change Project and various schemes prepared for Strengthening Health Systems Preparedness for Heat Related Illnesses and for plantation of trees, conservation of water, forest and electricity, etc.

The court has also expressed the need for a legislation regarding the extreme weather conditions. The court said that looking to the fact that large number of persons have lost their lives due to extreme heatwaves and heat strokes during summers and chilling cold during winters, it is high time for the Governments to bring appropriate legislation and enact the statutory Act arising out of the Prevention of Deaths Due to Heat and Cold Waves Bill, 2015.

“This Court directs the Registry that a copy of this order be forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Union of India, New Delhi as well as to the Principal Secretary, Department of Law and Legal Affairs, Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur for such an action as they may deem fit to take in this behalf on the issues involved in this matter," said the court.

Although, the court has directed for the compensation for the deaths due to heatwave and reportedly there are more than 50 deaths in the state during the last fortnight, but the health department of Rajasthan has admitted only four deaths until now citing the protocol issued by the central government.

Notably, Rajasthan is reeling under extreme heatwave conditions for the last fortnight with maximum temperature touching 50 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

The other directions of the court

- Sprinkle water on the roads where huge movement of public at large is there.

- Provide cooling spaces, shades on the traffic signals, spots, etc. near the roads and highways

- Provide all possible facilities at all the Health Centers for treatment of heat wave patients.

- Issue advisory for all the workers who work in open including the porters, cart and rickshaw pullers, etc. to allow them to rest between Noon and 3 PM during extreme heatwave in summer.

- Issue alerts in the form of Short Message Service (SMS), FM, Radio, Television, Mobile apps, Print and Electronic Media, Newspapers, etc. to alert the people about the extreme heatwave conditions.