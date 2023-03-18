Rajasthan govt announces formation of 19 new districts; know more about Gehlot's administrative step

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

The Rajasthan government has announced plans to create 19 new districts and three more divisional headquarters in order to provide better services to those living far away from current divisional headquarters. The move, made in an election year, has been criticized by opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who allege that the decision is driven by "personal political ends".

What did CM Gehlot say on the formation of districts?

Rajasthan is currently the biggest state in India in terms of geographical area, with some distances to district headquarters being over 100km, making it difficult for people to reach them and for administration to reach all families. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the creation of smaller districts would help maintain effective law and order, and ensure better administration.

List of 19 new districts

The new divisional headquarters will be in Pali, Sikar, and Banswara, and the current 33 districts will be expanded with the creation of 19 new districts. These will include Anoopgarh, which was previously part of Ganganagar; Balotra (Barmer), Beawar (Ajmer), Kekri (Ajmer), Deeg (Bharatpur), Deedwana-Kuchaman (Nagaur), Dudu (Jaipur), Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur), Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kotputli-Behror (Jaipur-Alwar), Khertal (Alwar), Neem Ka Thana (Sikar), Phalodi (Jodhpur), Salumber (Udaipur), Sanchore (Jalore), and Shahpura (Bhilwara). Gehlot has proposed a budget of ₹2,000 crore for infrastructure development and human resources in the first phase of creating the new districts.

Campaigning from both sides begun ahead of polls

The Congress and BJP have already begun campaigning ahead of the upcoming election, with both parties reaching out to the electorally significant Gujjar community in Rajasthan. The Gujjar community makes up around 9 to 12 percent of the state's population and is significant in 40 to 50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan, making it a critical vote bank for both parties.

Gehlot has set a target of winning 156 seats, the same number achieved in 1998 when the Congress came to power in the state under his leadership.

However, the Congress is facing a rebel crisis ahead of the election, with Gehlot and Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. Although there are efforts to project unity, the two have been quick to provocation with subtle jibes at each other.Despite this, Gehlot has said that he is committed to winning the election and creating better conditions for the people of Rajasthan.

BJP criticises Gehlot government's decision

On the other hand, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has expressed concerns about the economic implications of the creation of new districts, stating that many important issues have been overlooked.

Overall, the creation of new districts and divisional headquarters in Rajasthan is intended to improve administration and law and order in the state, while also addressing the needs of those living far away from current divisional headquarters. The move, however, has been criticized by the opposition BJP, with allegations that it is driven by political motives.