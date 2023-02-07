Rajasthan Government's Budget 2023 teaser: Bachat, Rahat, Badhat

In a first, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has come up with a teaser of his Budget speech by putting up hoardings in Jaipur city and these hoardings hint at a populist budget as the assembly elections are around the corner.

The hoardings have three words Bachat, Rahat and Badhat (Savings, Relief, Growth) with the information that the budget will be tabled on February 10th and a picture of CM Gehlot.

This is for the first time that any government has put up hoardings before the budget. This hoarding is not only on the streets but on the social media handles of CM Gehlot also, and this is what has made it the talk of the town.

Budget to be youth-centric

Gehlot has said earlier that the budget will be youth-centric and is going to be a historic one, and the three words used in the hoardings are suggesting that people of Rajasthan may get a bunch of freebies and populist announcements in this budget of the election year.

He is advocating an increase in social security pensions and a uniform law for this in the country so there may be a sizable increase in pensions for the elderly, handicapped and widows.

Law to protect Gig workers

Besides this, a law to protect the interests of Gig workers is almost certain as Rahul Gandhi had suggested for this during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

As per the experts, hoardings have raised the expectations of the people. The director of Budget Analysis and Research Center, Nesar Ahamad said, "The hoardings are tempting and have raised expectations. People need relief in terms of inflation and the government is looking in a position to give a good populist budget as tax collection for the current fiscal year is satisfactory."

Although, the opposition is taking it as an election gimmick only. The state secretary of BJP Laxmikant Bhardwaj said, "the hoardings are election gimmick only. The budget will be a populist one but with no time for implementation as only 6-7 months will be left for elections after March."

