Rajasthan Government To Review New Districts Formed During Congress Regime

In a major development, the BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to review the 17 new districts and three divisional headquarters formed during the previous Ashok Gehlot regime. A cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa has been formed for this purpose.

The order to form the cabinet sub-committee states that the administrative jurisdiction, functioning, administrative requirements, and availability of financial resources of the 17 new districts and three divisions are to be reviewed by the cabinet sub-committee considering the current perspective.

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, PHED Minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, and Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat have been made members of this cabinet sub-committee.

The previous Congress government of Rajasthan had constituted 17 new districts, which include Anupgarh, Gangapur City, Kotputli, Balotra, Jaipur Rural, Khairthal, Beawar, Neemkathana, Deeg, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Didwana, Salumber, Dudu, Kekri, Sanchore, and Shahpura. Along with this, three divisions—Banswara, Pali, and Sikar—were also created.

This was seen as a historic decision by then CM Ashok Gehlot, as this number of new districts was formed for the first time after the formation of Rajasthan. However, some controversies emerged regarding the jurisdiction of the districts. The decision was aimed at gaining political mileage, although it didn't work for the Congress party, as it lost most of the seats under the new districts.

The BJP had raised questions about the new districts, terming them a waste of resources, and now, after coming to power, has put the decision under review.

Reacting to the BJP government's decision, former CM Ashok Gehlot said that the districts were formed to increase administrative capacity and improve service delivery.

“Our government created new districts in Rajasthan based on the report of the committee of retired IAS Shri Ramlubhaya. There was a dire need for new districts in Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh, smaller in area than Rajasthan, has 55 districts. Even in a small state like Chhattisgarh, there are 33 districts. To increase administrative capacity and improve service delivery, our government created new districts and posted Collectors, SPs, and other district-level officers there," said Gehlot on X.

He added that it now remains to be seen whether this committee will make decisions considering the geographical conditions and development interests of Rajasthan or if it will work for political reasons, intending to prove the decision of the previous government wrong and keeping the interests of the people of Rajasthan at stake.