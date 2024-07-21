Rajasthan Government Recommends CBI Probe Into Fake Aadhaar Card Cases Near International Border

Representative Image | File

Two cases of making fake Aadhaar cards in the areas near the international border with Pakistan have come to the light in Rajasthan. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the state government has recommended investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Parliamentary Affairs Minister of the state Jogaram Patel informed this in the Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday.

The minister said that two cases were registered against e-Mitra operators making fake Aadhaar cards in Sanchore district. Legal action was taken against the e-Mitra and Aadhaar operators involved in one of the cases by registering FIR at Police Station Sarwana, District Sanchore on June 21, 2024.

“Notification and necessary information for transferring the investigation in this case to CBI has been sent to the Central Government along with the recommendation letter. The accused Togaram, Ganpat Singh and Kanhaiya Lal named in this case are absconding, efforts are on to search for them and arrest them,” said the minister.

He said that the other case was registered in Chitalwana police station of Sanchaur and accused Manohar Lal was arrested on June 21, 2024. The other three accused in the case are yet to be arrested and the investigation of the case is going on.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA Ratan Devasi through an Attention Motion, in which he said that Aadhaar cards are being made by taking impressions of the eyes of animals and by taking fingerprints of feet instead of hands. “This area is near the border of Pakistan and poses a considerable threat to national security,” said the MLA.

The minister admitted that making fake Aadhaar cards by the authorized Aadhaar centers operating in the border districts of Pakistan is a serious matter related to national security and considering this after a technical investigation by the Unique Identification Authority of India, New Delhi, show cause notices have been issued to 14 Aadhaar operators. The Aadhaar machines of these Aadhaar operators have been de-registered and closed by the Registrar, Information Technology and Communications Department and necessary action is under process as per the provisions of the authority.