Rajasthan: Frustrated with demands to marry, man kills lover, throws chopped body parts in multiple locations; police probe on

A Shraddha Walkar-like murder has now been reported from Rajasthan's Nagaur wherein a man allegedly killed his married lover and dismembered her body and disposed it off.

Reports stated that the authorities investigated the suspect after he admitted to perpetrating her killing. He murdered her for pressuring him into marrying her.

The deceased's family, identified as Guddi, had filed a missing person report after which the police began an investigation. Nearly 25 days after her killing, the dismembered pieces of her body are being found, an India Today report stated.

Murder probe began after family identified personal belongings

The suspect, Anoparam, during interrogation said that he disposed her body into a well close to Derva hamlet where National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force crews conducted a rescue operation for three days. Reportedly drone cameras were also used in the operation.

Guddi who was visiting her mother's home left from the place on January 20 claiming she was going to her marital home but was unreachable later.

Her clothes, personal belongings, hair and jaw were spotted in bushes outside a Kendriya Vidyalaya on Malwa road in Nagaur city on January 28 after her family first reported her missing on January 22.

The police filed a murder case after the family verified Guddi's attire and began a probe into the same. The cops took the accused in custody after preliminary probe and villagers had also claimed that they had seen Guddi the same day on a bike with the accused close to Housing Board on Malwa road, the report stated.

Accused confessed to plotting, killing; to undergo polygraph test

During interrogation, Anoparam confessed to killing her and also how he planned it. He said that he dismembered her body and discarding the pieces in various places. He said that he killed her because she pressed him into marrying her.

Despite three days of search operations, the authorities have not been able to find Guddi's remains. Reportedly, the police have obtained DNA sample from Guddi's family as well as one from the little remains found in various locations and the samples matched.

The accused will be undergoing a polygraph test in Jaipur.

