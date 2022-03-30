Rajasthan forest fire: PM Narendra Modi speaks with CM Ashok Gehlot, assures help to state government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The Union Minister of Environment and Forest, Bhupendra Yadav in a tweet wrote, "Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji has spoken to Rajasthan CM Shri Ashok Gehlot on the fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has assured all help to the State Government in fighting the blaze. Thankful to the Prime Minister for his prompt help."

A fire raged within Sariska Tiger Reserve for the fourth day today but the flames were now confined to a just one pocket, after a firefighting operation involving 400 people and two IAF helicopters.

At one time the wildfire had spread over an area 10 sq km in the forest reserve in Alwar district.

Earlier in the day, a forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now "almost under control" in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass.

But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five square kilometres. By evening, the fire had died down over an even bigger area.

About 400 people, including forest staff, nature guides, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) people, remained engaged in the firefighting operation.

Four adult tigers and five cubs move around the area where the fire broke out. But officials claimed no tiger was stuck in the area. The reserve in Alwar district has 27 tigers.

The blaze had started on Sunday evening and was brought under control on Monday. But it flared again the same evening and continued through Tuesday, spreading up to an area of over 10 sq km at one point in the day.

Two IAF helicopters were deployed in the firefighting on Tuesday and flew 22 sorties over two days, spraying water on the affected area.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:57 PM IST