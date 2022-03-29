Rajasthan: Huge fire in Sariska tiger reserve; army helicopters called

The fire in the Sariska forest of Alwar in Rajasthan for the last 45 hours is getting worse. The fire has spread to more than 20 km area of the forest. The forest officials have sought for helicopter and aerial lift fire brigade to control the fire. Two army helicopters that arrived on Tuesday morning have started extinguishing the fire.

A fire broke out in the hills of Baleta Prithvipura Naka on Sunday that was slaked with the help of villagers but on Monday, the fire broke out again due to strong wind and now it is getting worse.

Helicopters are bringing water from Silisedh lake and 40 to 50 thousand litres of water has been sprayed to douse the fire.

Officials said that more than 200 people, including the staff and villagers of three ranges of Sariska, Alwar and Dausa, are engaged in dousing the fire.

Help has also been sought from the army. Many villages of Sariska have also been evacuated.

Sariska DFO Sudarshan Sharma says that due to the hilly area, there is a problem with climbing. Water is being supplied to those involved in extinguishing the fire. About 150 hectares of forest have been burnt by the fire.

According to reports, there are many tigers in the part of the forest that are set on fire. There was a continuous movement of tigress ST-17 on 26 March at Narendi Anicut here. Pugmarks were found and direct sighting was also done.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:08 PM IST