Rajasthan FMGE Certificate Scam: SOG Arrests 4 MBBS Graduates Over Fake Documents To Secure Internships; 100+ Foreign Medical Graduates Under Scanner | Representational Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested four medical graduates for allegedly obtaining fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates and using them to secure internships at medical colleges across the state. The accused also used the forged documents to apply for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).

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The SOG said that the four had completed their MBBS courses abroad but repeatedly failed to clear the FMGE screening examination required for foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India. They allegedly paid intermediaries between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 30 lakh each to obtain forged certificates claiming they had passed the examination.

The arrested men have been identified as Bharat Bhushan Sharma (26), from Deeg; Saurav Sharma (29) and Himanshu Sharma (26), from Bharatpur district; and Shivam Chaudhary (28), from Deeg district.

SOG Inspector General Ajaypal Lamba said Bharat Bhushan Sharma studied MBBS in Kyrgyzstan and returned to India in 2022. After repeatedly failing the FMGE, he allegedly obtained a forged certificate for Rs 30 lakh through Shubham Gurjar, a resident of Dausa. Sharma subsequently completed an internship at the Government Medical College in Dausa. Gurjar has already been arrested in the case and is in judicial custody.

Saurav and Himanshu Sharma studied MBBS in Russia between 2017 and 2023. Both allegedly obtained fake certificates through an intermediary identified as Gajendra, paying Rs 27 lakh each. Saurav completed an internship at the Government Medical College in Dholpur, while Himanshu interned at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. Both applied for registration with the RMC. The two are maternal cousins.

The fourth accused, Shivam Chaudhary, studied MBBS in Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2021. He allegedly paid Gajendra Rs 30 lakh for a forged certificate before completing an internship at the Government Medical College in Alwar and applying for RMC registration.

Investigators said Gajendra operated a hostel in Kazakhstan and was also involved in facilitating MBBS admissions for Indian students abroad.

The SOG has identified more than 100 foreign medical graduates suspected of securing internships or medical registrations using fake FMGE certificates without passing the examination.

The SOG has arrested a total of 33 people in this case so far. The accused include former RMC Registrar Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Upper Division Clerk Akhilesh Mathur, Lower Division Clerk Farhan Hasan, and alleged key accused Bhanaram Mali.

According to the SOG, Mali, Shubham Gurjar, Indraraj Gurjar, and others allegedly arranged forged certificates and facilitated registrations with the state medical council, charging candidates between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

Investigators are examining alleged irregularities in the issuance of provisional registrations by the RMC and the granting of internships at medical colleges across Rajasthan based on forged FMGE certificates.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)