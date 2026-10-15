Darbhanga Medical College Liquor Party: Viral Video Shows Women Pouring Alcohol In Glasses Near Emergency Ward; Probe Ordered

Viral Video Shows Four DMCH Workers Consuming Alcohol |

A video of alcohol consumption at Darbhanga Medical College Hospital is going viral on social media. The video shows three female hospital cleaners and a young man, reportedly a trolley operator, drinking alcohol. According to reports, the video is from the hospital's surgical building. The video has caused a stir within the hospital administration and the police department. The police have filed an FIR.

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Workers consume alcohol in DMCH

A viral CCTV video showing four staff workers of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) consuming alcohol has sparked concerns, raising questions about the conduct of employees at the medical institution. The video shows three women and a young man drinking alcohol in the hospital's surgical building. The incident has prompted police action, with an FIR registered in connection with the incident.

The video, which is circulating on social media, allegedly shows four individuals consuming liquor together and has raised concern, particularly at a time when the sale and consumption of alcohol are banned in the state.

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Questions over workplace discipline

The incident has also raised questions about workplace discipline and the responsibility of staff members at a healthcare facility, where maintaining professional conduct is particularly important. Medical institutions are expected to ensure that their employees adhere to established rules and regulations while performing their duties.

Video shows women preparing drinks

The CCTV footage shows two women sitting on the floor, holding cold drinks in their hands and snacks, while another woman stands near the staircase and keeps guarding. The footage captures six people in total, although only four were captured drinking.

The inquiry is still in progress

DMCH Superintendent Dr. Jagdish Chandra said that information about the viral video has been received and orders have been issued to verify its authenticity, identify the staff involved in the liquor party and take action against them. According to police, additional legal proceedings would take place once their identities were confirmed.

The inquiry is still in progress, and the identities and functions of the individuals captured in the footage are yet to be verified.