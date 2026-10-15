Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: JJ Hospital Doctors Remove 1-Cm Bullet Lodged Near Brain's Major Blood Vessel Using Advanced Techniques

A multidisciplinary team at Mumbai's J.J. Group of Hospitals used advanced imaging and endoscopic techniques to remove a bullet from the base of a patient's skull | File Photo

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Doctors at J.J. Group of Hospitals have successfully removed a 1-cm bullet lodged at the base of the skull, close to the internal carotid artery, a major blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The complex surgery was performed using advanced neuronavigation, C-arm imaging and endoscopic techniques.

The procedure was jointly conducted by the hospital’s Neurosurgery and ENT departments under the guidance of Dr Vernon Velho, head of Neurosurgery, and Dr Shrinivas Chavan, professor and head of ENT.

Bullet’s Location Posed Surgical Challenge

The bullet’s location posed a major surgical challenge as it was lodged in a difficult-to-access area near the internal carotid artery. Any injury to this vessel during the procedure could have had serious consequences. Its small size also made precise localisation and safe removal difficult.

Using neuronavigation technology to guide the surgical approach, along with C-arm imaging and endoscopic techniques, the team accurately located and removed the bullet.

“The procedure highlighted the role of advanced imaging and minimally invasive techniques in managing complex skull-base conditions involving critical blood vessels,” the hospital said.

Multidisciplinary Team Conducts Surgery

According to the hospital administration, Dr Hrushikesh from the Neurosurgery Department and Dr Naveen Singh, assistant professor in the ENT Department, were also part of the surgical team. The anaesthesia team, comprising assistant professor Dr Ananthan Krishnan and senior resident Dr Arunandhi, provided perioperative support.

The hospital said the achievement demonstrated the importance of collaboration between neurosurgeons and ENT specialists in treating high-risk cases involving the skull base.

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“The procedure was carried out under the leadership of the two department heads, with support from the hospital administration,” the hospital administration stated.

However, the hospital did not provide details about the circumstances in which the patient sustained the bullet injury or the patient’s condition following the surgery.

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