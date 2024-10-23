 Rajasthan: First Hatchling Of Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard Born Through Artificial Insemination In Jaisalmer
HomeIndiaRajasthan: First Hatchling Of Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard Born Through Artificial Insemination In Jaisalmer

Rajasthan: First Hatchling Of Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard Born Through Artificial Insemination In Jaisalmer

District Forest Officer Ashish Vyas stated that this is the first case of its kind, where a Great Indian Bustard hatchling has been born through artificial insemination, which will help in creating a GIB sperm bank and saving the endangered species.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
The great Indian bustard | Wikimedia Commons

In a bid to save the endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB), a major breakthrough has been achieved in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan where a chick has born through Artificial Insemination (AI). This happened in the Sudasari GIB breeding center set up by Rajasthan Forest Department at the outskirts of the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer. 

District Forest Officer Ashish Vyas said that This is the first case of its kind, where chick of GIB has born with the help of artificial insemination. This will help in creating a bank of GIB sperm and saving the endangered bird. He said that such a test was conducted on Tailor bird at International Fund for Houbara Conservation Foundation Abu Dhabi (IFHC) and it was successful. Scientists from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) went there last year to learn the technique. 

For Artificial Insemination, a male GIB at the Ramdevra GIB Breeding Center was trained for eight months for artificial mating. Its sperms were collected and were inseminated into a female GIB named ‘Toni’ at the Jaisalmer Centre on September 20th.“After successful insemination, a chick hatched from the egg on October 16,” said Vyas adding that the chick was kept under observation for about a week and all its medical tests were done. Now the chick is doing well. 

The Great Indian Bustard is critically endangered and protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It is also the state bird of Rajasthan.Desert National Park of Jaisalmer is considered to be the most protected area of ​​GIB.

There are around 70 closures here and favorable conditions are created for the breeding of GIB here. In the hatchery center set up in the park, eggs are being scientifically matured and chicks are being hatched from them.

