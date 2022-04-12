Rajasthan faces water scarcity as summer arrives, 15 cities to get water supply

It is just mid of April, and towns and cities of Rajasthan have already started facing a water crisis. A water train has been sanctioned to supply drinking water to the parched Pali city from April 15, while 15 cities are getting drinking water through tankers.

Rajasthan lacks surface water and a weak monsoon creates water scarcity during the summers every year. The water department is supplying water to 208 towns in Rajasthan, out of which 18 of those are getting water once every 96 hours. Among these, Pali is the worst affected.

The main source of water for Pali is the Jawai Dam which has water till the end of April or the first week of May until the summer heat takes over. Last year's rainfall which was 40% less than the previous year has left almost all the sustainable water resources dried up in the region.

Apart from these, there are 15 towns where water is being supplied once every 72 hours and 71 other towns are getting water once every 48 hours.

The department is preparing for water transport in these areas given the scarcity of water in 143 towns. "Preparations have been made for water transport," Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department said.

While looking at the situation in Pali, a water train has been proposed. Every day the entire region will receive 80-lakh litres of drinking water through 160 wagons shipped in four trips from Bhagat-ki-Kothi in Jodhpur to Pali station.

The train is expected to start on April 15 and will continue till the arrival of the monsoon which will reportedly cost Rs 15 lakh per day. The water will be drawn from multiple sources including Indira Gandhi Canal Project, dams and tube wells.

