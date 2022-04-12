Heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, will remit; temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

North India is likely to get relief from heat wave for some days due to cloudy weather. RK Jenamani, DGM, IMD, said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added, "Delhi will have wind & cloud conditions. Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India."

"Major spell of heatwave is over. Thunderstorms expected in west Rajasthan & Punjab. All India temp was highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave condition might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance expected from 18 April," added DGM, IMD.

Weather department had predicted that the maximum temperature for the Delhi is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi Parents Association alleges fee hike by city's top two private schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:45 PM IST