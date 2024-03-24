Rajasthan: Dumper Crushes 5 To Death In Jhalawar After Altercation; Visual Surfaces

In a tragic incident from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, five individuals lost their lives after a dumper collided with two bikes.

The collision allegedly occurred following an altercation between the two involved groups. Reports suggest that after the altercation, the dumper was deliberately driven, leading to the fatal collision with the bikes.

VIDEO | Five crushed to death by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar following an altercation between two groups. More details are awaited.



The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pagariya Police Station area. Police authorities are currently investigating the matter.

According to reports, in the village of Vinayaka in the jurisdiction of Pagariya Police Station, a dispute erupted between two parties late at night. Individuals from one party set out on two bikes to file a report at the police station. During this time, individuals from the other party ran them over with a dumper, resulting in deaths.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from nearly 10 stations, including Pagariya, reached the scene. Separate teams have been formed to search for the suspects, and under the direction of the Superintendent of Police (SP), efforts are underway to locate accused.

Additional SP Chiranjilal and DSP Prem Kumar Chaudhary stated that all the accused have been on the run since the murder. Teams have been formed to apprehend them.

According to reports, in the aforementioned incident, Govardhan Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Bharat Singh, and Toofan Singh lost their lives on the spot. Meanwhile, Balu Singh was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.