Rajasthan: Dalit dies in police custody in Barmer district, tensions prevail

Tension prevailed in Barmer district of Rajasthan over the death of a Dalit youth in police custody. Jeetu aka Jitendra Khatik a scrap dealer was picked up Wednesday by the police on the suspicion of purchasing stolen goods. Jeetu is a resident of Hamirpur area of Barmer.
It is being said that his health deteriorated in the afternoon and he was rushed to the government hospital by the police where he was declare dead. His family and local residents reached the hospital and staged a protest. They accused the police of torturing him in custody, that led to his death.
Matters escalated to such a level that Deep Singh, the station incharge was suspended and entire staff of Barmer rural police station was sent to lines.
According to Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary, "Jitendra was picked up for questioning but no case was registered against him. A medical board has been formed to conduct post mortem. The SHO has been suspended and entire staff of police station sent to lines."
The matter took shape of political controversy when Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded that Barmer SP also be suspended. Jodhpur IG reached Barmer to speak to the protesting people but they refuse to be appeased.
Later in the night the government issues orders to remove Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary. He has been made APO.
