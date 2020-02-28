Rajasthan: Dalit dies in police custody in Barmer district, tensions prevail

Matters escalated to such a level that Deep Singh, the station incharge was suspended and entire staff of Barmer rural police station was sent to lines.

According to Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary, "Jitendra was picked up for questioning but no case was registered against him. A medical board has been formed to conduct post mortem. The SHO has been suspended and entire staff of police station sent to lines."

The matter took shape of political controversy when Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded that Barmer SP also be suspended. Jodhpur IG reached Barmer to speak to the protesting people but they refuse to be appeased.

Later in the night the government issues orders to remove Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary. He has been made APO.