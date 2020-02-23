Rajasthan: Alwar police crackdown illegal opium farming in Madhogarh, one arrested

Alwar police has found illegal opium farming being done on large patches of land in the Madhogarh area of the district. The market value of the crop that would have been harvested is being estimated at Rs 10 crore in the international market. One person has been arrested Questions are now being raised about how the farming was being done without the knowledge of the revenue department.

Acting on the information from informants, police teams searched the farms in the Madhogarh area and found opium growing on several small patches of land. The illegal crop was camouflaged by growing wheat all around opium.

Raid was conducted on seven different places and illegal opium was found growing on patches that varied from 10 yards to 5000 square yards in size. The crop had apparently been grown several months ago as plants had reached to their full height and pods had also been formed. Police is now looking into links between the farmers and an organised narcotics crime network. Revenue records have been sought to find about the owners of the lands.