Rajasthan: Alwar police crackdown illegal opium farming in Madhogarh, one arrested

Alwar police has found illegal opium farming being done on large patches of land in the Madhogarh area of the district. The market value of the crop that would have been harvested is being estimated at Rs 10 crore in the international market. One person has been arrested Questions are now being raised about how the farming was being done without the knowledge of the revenue department.
Acting on the information from informants, police teams searched the farms in the Madhogarh area and found opium growing on several small patches of land. The illegal crop was camouflaged by growing wheat all around opium.
Raid was conducted on seven different places and illegal opium was found growing on patches that varied from 10 yards to 5000 square yards in size. The crop had apparently been grown several months ago as plants had reached to their full height and pods had also been formed. Police is now looking into links between the farmers and an organised narcotics crime network. Revenue records have been sought to find about the owners of the lands.
Speaking to FPJ Vishna Ram Vishnoi, additional SP Alwar rural said, “We have been conducting a campaign against intoxication and addiction and received information about the farming from our informants. Search were conducted and we found opium growing without licence. All the plants have been destroyed. As per preliminary interrogation the purpose of the crop was for personal use and selling. We are looking into any links with criminal networks.”
But the most important question that arises in the entire incident is how the entire staff of the revenue department could remain unaware of the presence of the farming. Sources within the police department point at complicity between the farmers, patwari and girdawar of the area.
It is essential to obtain a licence to grow opium and it cannot be sold in open market. Growing or selling opium illegally is an offence under NDPS Act.
Alwar has been in the news for cases related to cow smuggling, mob lynching and human trafficking. This is the first time farming of illegal opium has come forth.
