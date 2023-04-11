 Rajasthan cops to pay double fine, face probe on violating traffic rules
The directions in this regard were issued by Additional Director General of Police V K Singh on the instruction of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Now policemen not following traffic rules in Rajasthan will have to pay double fine and departmental action will be taken against them in a strict move to curb such violations, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The directions in this regard were issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) V K Singh on the instruction of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra.

article-image

Police officials violating rules to pay double fine

Singh said those police officials who do not wear helmets and sit with more than two passengers on a two-wheeler, not wear seat belts while driving a four-wheeler, jump red light, drink and drive and violate other traffic rules as prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act will have to pay double the normal fine.

He said departmental action will also be initiated against such policemen.

article-image

