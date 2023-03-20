Rajasthan: Police lathi-charge private hospital doctors protesting in Jaipur (Watch)

The Doctors and medical professionals of private hospitals protesting against the proposed ‘Right to Health Bill’ were lathi-charged by the police in Jaipur on Monday.

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟰𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆

The doctors and medical professionals of more than 2400 private hospitals across the state gathered in Jaipur to protest outside the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday. At first, the police tried to stop the doctors but When the situation became uncontrollable, the police lathi-charged them. Many doctors got injured and. It is alleged that the police have misbehaved with the women doctors also.

𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲

The Secretary of Private Hospital and Nursing Society Dr Vijay Kapoor said

that the policemen pulled him down. After hitting two or three sticks, there was a stampede. ‘ The government is trying to crush our agitation but the ‘No to RTH’ movement will continue,’ said Dr Kapoor.

Notably, the state government had introduced the Right to Health bill in the assembly last year but was sent to the select committee of the house after the objections of the MLAs and Doctors.

𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹

The select committee of the house after deliberations has redrafted the bill and is about to reintroduce it in the house but private hospitals are still against the bill claiming that this bill would increase bureaucratic interference and operating the private hospitals with quality treatment will become difficult.