Caught on Cam: Morena traffic in-charge with liquor bottle and 'chakna' on police station table

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Morena Traffic in-charge sitting in uniform with a bottle of expensive liquor on his table has gone viral on social media. The video also shows 'chakna' or namkeen packets and water bottles lying near liquor bottles on the table.

The traffic in-charge sitting in uniform identified as Akhil Nagar, was being trolled by the public as video got viral.

However, Nagar claims that the bottle were seized during an operation against illegal liquor a few months ago, and he was noting down its details for making record.

The video is believed to be of an old room near the new building of the traffic station. In the video, Nagar and other police personnel were seen wearing jackets which indicating that the video is from the winter season.

Nagar explained that the liquor bottle was seized from a car during an operation against illegal liquor and was kept on the table for writing the details. He dismissed the viral video as a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

However, Nagar's explanation suggests that the video may have been misinterpreted.

