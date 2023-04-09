Madhya Pradesh: Women volunteers help in registrations under Ladli Behna Yojana in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of women volunteers have come forward to ensure that as many registrations are carried out under Ladli Behna Yojana in Porsa development block of MP’s Morena, official sources said. Under the guidance of block coordinator, Radhasharan Purohit, the anganwadi workers of the block are assisting the women applicants of the scheme in filling the forms and ensuring their successful registration.

The process to fill the registration forms for Ladli Behna Yojana is underway in the gram panchayats of Kichol, Rajaudha, Aron, Dodri, Lalpura, Sikhara, Matiyapura and Gadhiya. The anganwadi workers are extending help in filling the forms of beneficiaries of scheme and helping them to complete the e-KYC process too. An awareness programme was also organised on Sunday to encourage women who may apply for the scheme. The anganwadi workers identified women beneficiaries of the scheme and also called them to the camps to register them under the scheme.

President of Bhoomija Mahila Mandal, Mahavir Jain, Sonali Tomar, BC Mithlesh Tomar, Usha tomar, Anjana Tomar, Geeta Tomar, Uma Tomar, Archana, Snehalata, Alka, gram panchayat secretary Devesh Singh Tomar and Kamlesh Sewar were present on the occasion.

