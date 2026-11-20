Rajasthan Congress Reshuffle: 4 New Co-In-Charges Appointed As Sanjana Jatav, Divya Maderna And Vijay Jangid Are Dropped | File Pic

Jaipur: The Congress party has reshuffled its organisational team in Rajasthan, removing all three existing co-in-charge secretaries and appointing four new leaders to the posts.

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Six leaders from Rajasthan have been appointed as National Secretaries, while three others, including Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav, former MLA Divya Maderna and Vijay Jangid, have been removed from their positions. The three existing Rajasthan Congress co-in-charge secretaries, namely, Chiranjeev Rao, Rithik Makwana and Poonam Paswan, have also been relieved of their responsibilities.

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The Congress has appointed four National Secretaries, Vishwa Vijay Singh, Palak Verma, Manoj Bagdi and Porlak Kharte, as the new co-in-charge secretaries for Rajasthan.

Six leaders from Rajasthan have been appointed as National Secretaries and assigned organisational responsibilities in different states. They include Hem Singh Shekhawat: Gujarat; Dheeraj Gurjar: Jammu and Kashmir; Danish Abrar: Delhi; Jagdish Jangid: Uttar Pradesh; Dungar Ram Gedar: Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim; and Rehana Riaz: Maharashtra.

This is the first time Hem Singh Shekhawat and Dungar Ram Gedar have been entrusted with responsibilities at this level.

Former MLA Divya Maderna was previously responsible for the party's organisational work as co-in-charge secretary for Jammu and Kashmir.

The removal of the three leaders -- Sanjana Jatav, Divya Maderna and Vijay Jangid -- has triggered discussions within Rajasthan's political circles.

The organisational reshuffle is part of the Congress leadership's broader exercise to restructure its teams and assign fresh responsibilities to party leaders across states.

The reshuffle in the Rajasthan Congress organisation has come at a time when Panchayat elections are underway in the state. The move has become a talking point in political circles, particularly as the party has replaced all three of its co-in-charges for Rajasthan.

When the All India Congress Committee (AICC) removed Chiranjeev Rao, Hritik Makwana and Poonam Paswan from their responsibilities as co-in-charges of Rajasthan and appointed four new national secretaries -- Vishva Vijay Singh, Palak Verma, Manoj Bagdi and Porlak Kharte -- as co-in-charges for the state, two of the outgoing co-in-charges, Poonam Paswan and Hritik Makwana, had already scheduled their visits to Rajasthan.

The appointment orders were issued on Thursday night by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)