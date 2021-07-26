Rajasthan Congress rejig: Sachin Pilot may get central role, cabinet berths likely for rebel MLAs

New Delhi: After Punjab, the Congress high command is working out a reconciliation between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions in Rajasthan.

According to highly placed sources in the Congress, senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken, who travelled to Jaipur on Saturday, are in the process of brokering a truce between the two warring camps.

As part of the terms of reconciliation, Sachin Pilot is likely to get a central role in Congress. This may involve him shifting base to Delhi.

Several members of the Pilot camp will get a place in the Ashok Gehlot-led government, with four to five MLAs landing key portfolios.