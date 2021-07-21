Congress made governments in Rajasthan but haven't sustained them: Sachin Pilot's dig at Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, July 21: Amid factionalism, in Rajasthan Congress, the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has indirectly targeted CM Ashok Gehlot by saying that we made governments in the state but could not sustain them. ‘Last time we were 20 and before that 50. It is the collective responsibility of all to repeat the government’ said Pilot while talking to media in Jaipur.

Pilot said we want good support of people in 2023 through our hard work and unity. These are the issues that we had raised to party high command and this was our right.

It is to note that Ashok Gehlot as CM in the last two terms of Congress rule in Rajasthan and the party had faced big defeat after both terms. Pilot is hopeful that party high command will take necessary action soon. He said we just want those party workers who worked hard, get their political rewards and dignity. ‘We raised the issue in this context and the party has taken cognizance of this. A committee was formed and issues have been discussed in length. We are hopeful that decisions will be taken in time, said Pilot.

Pilot also demand an independent probe in Pegasus issue and said that government should issue a white paper on this.