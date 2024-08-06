 Rajasthan: Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar Suspended For 6 Months After Allegedly Biting Security Personnel During Assembly Scuffle; VIDEO
The ruling BJP has also made him accused of biting two security personnel including a woman during the scuffle between Congress MLAs and security personnel in the assembly on Monday.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar | Wikipedia

Jaipur: Congress MLA in Rajasthan Mukesh Bhakar has been suspended from the legislative assembly of Rajasthan on Tuesday after he refused to leave the House following his suspension from the current session. The ruling BJP has also made him accused of biting two security personnel including a woman during the scuffle between Congress MLAs and security personnel in the assembly on Monday.

Chief Whip of BJP Jogeshwar Garg said that when the guards went to take Mukesh Bhakar out of the House on Monday, he bit the hands of two guards including a woman. The Speaker suspended Bhakar for six months on a proposal moved by Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and adjourned the House sine die.

“Bhakar had not left the House despite being suspended on Monday and opposition members were protecting him, which was unconstitutional. When the Congress MLA was being forcibly taken outside on Monday, he bit two security staff members, including a woman," said Garg to the media outside the House.

On Monday, Mukesh Bhakar was suspended from the House proceedings for rest of the Budget session over "indecent behavior" to the Chair. He was asked to leave the house but the Congress MLAs formed a circle around him, leading to a scuffle with the security personnel, which foiled attempts to move the MLA out of the House. Following the incident, Congress MLAs set on Dharna in the house for whole night.

The uproar continued in the House on Tuesday over the suspension of Mukesh Bhakar and the demand for a reply by the government on the issue of appointment of government lawyers under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Speaker Vasudev Devani asked the suspended MLA to leave the house but Congress MLAs continued their protest in the house.

After the suspension, Mukesh Bhakar said, "the decision has been taken under pressure from BJP. The government is failing in the assembly, ministers were unable to answer. The Speaker took upon himself the responsibility of defending him."

