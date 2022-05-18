Rajasthan: Congress MLA booked for locking government officials in room

Jaipur: A case has been registered against 11 people including Youth Congress state president and MLA Ganesh Ghoghra in Dungarpur Rajasthan. The MLA and his supporters had allegedly locked the government officers and employees, including the SDM, in the panchayat building for the allotment of Pattas (land allotment document).



In the report, the Dungarpur Tahseeldar has accused the MLA of illegally pressurizing the government officials and employees along with him by making them hostage in the panchayat building.



Dungarpur Tahseeldar Sanjay Sarpota told in the report given in the Sadar police station that on Tuesday, a follow-up camp was going on in Surpur Panchayat under the ‘Prashasan Ganvon Ke Sang’ campaign. During this, more than 50 people including MLA Ganesh Ghoghra came there and pressurized officials to give pattas to people illegally.



When refused, the people accompanying the MLA locked all the government officers and employees, including the SDM, in the panchayat building. In this way, the MLA and his supporters also obstructed the government process.



The Sadar police station has registered a case and handed over the case to CID.



While the MLA Ghoghra said that a large number of people had applied for Pattas and they had come here with hope but government officials made them wait for the whole day and then denied to allot the Pattas. Looking at this the villagers got annoyed and lock the officials.



It is to mention here that before this a Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga was booked for allegedly thrashing an assistant engineer of Discom. Malinga had surrendered two days before the Chintan Shivir of Congress in Udaipur and got bail on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:32 PM IST