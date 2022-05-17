Rajasthan: Police constable exam cancelled after paper leak

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been cancelled after a paper was leaked, according to police.



On May 14, just before the second shift of the exam, the paper was leaked. Its screenshot was taken and shared from an exam centre in the town of Jhotwara.



According to the police headquarters, during the second shift of the examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.



The paper of this shift will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday, police said.



A case has been registered in connection with the paper leak, they added.



Rajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:40 AM IST