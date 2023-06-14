 Rajasthan: Congress Leaders Dance In Front Of CM Gehlot As National Anthem Plays In Background; ‘Jana Gana Mana Insulted’, Attacks BJP (WATCH)
Rajasthan: Congress Leaders Dance In Front Of CM Gehlot As National Anthem Plays In Background; ‘Jana Gana Mana Insulted’, Attacks BJP (WATCH)

The Congress workers on stage broke into a dance as soon as the national anthem started playing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | File

In a video from Rajasthan that has gone viral, claims are made that the national anthem was insulted in front of the eyes of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but that he couldn't do anything about it. The viral video clip is from Magarda village of Bhadesar tehsil of Chittaurgarh district in Rajasthan.

The Congress MLA in question is Rameela Khadiya, party district chief Resham Malviya and two other people who started dancing as soon as the national anthem started playing.

Video shared widely on social media

The video is being shared widely and the news about the Congress MLA and local leaders dancing on the stage during the national anthem playing in the background appeared in local editions of the newspaper as well.

Several BJP workers and local party functionaries criticised the Congress party event for "insulting" the national anthem.

Other Twitter handles shared the video of the incident too.

Incident from Magarda village

As per local reports, on Monday, Choti Sarwa in Magarda village was declared a panchayat samiti (rural local government body) and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was present during the event. However, the over-excited Congress workers and local leaders broke into a dance as soon as the national anthem started to play.

Ignorance or mistake

The Congress workers on stage continued to dance, completely ignorant of the fact that the national anthem was playing and that everyone is supposed to stand still as a mark of respect for the national anthem. After a while, it took an official who was on the stage with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to stop the workers dancing. Finally, good sense prevailed and the workers stood still as the national anthem played out.

