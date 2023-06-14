Rajasthan: 8 Suspended Including IAS And IPS Officer After Ajmer Hotel Brawl Video Goes Viral

Screenshot from the CCTV footage of the brawl |

A total of eight police officials have been suspended, including an IAS and an IPS officer for allegedly manhandling a hotel staff in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. Those suspended have been identified as Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhar, Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur city police) Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya, constable Mukesh Kumar and LDC Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary, said an official quoted by news agency PTI.

Police said that the investigation of the case has been handed over to ADG vigilance.

The incident came to light after a CCTV footage went viral on social media where some people were seen beating and intimidating employees of a hotel. The incident is said to have happened on June 11 night.

The hotel in its complaint had said that an IPS officer along with three-four policemen beat up the hotel staff on Monday night. A case was filed by police.

"We have handed over the case investigation to ADG Vigilance," DGP Umesh Mishra was quoted saying by PTI.

Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore on Tuesday received a memorandum by the Rajput community. The Rajput community demanded action against the police personnel. However, OSD Bishnoi, one of the accused in the case, called the allegations by hotel staff as "false."