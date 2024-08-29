Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Lead Road Show For Global Investment Summit 2024 In Mumbai On August 30

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: The first road show of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held in December this year in Jaipur, will be held in Mumbai on Friday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma leading the Rajasthan Government delegation will invite domestic and foreign industries and corporates to invest in Rajasthan.

The event will also include the signing of several investment related Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the launch of the Rising Rajasthan website, one-on-one discussions with many industry leaders. Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be there in the event.

Ahead of the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit, 2024, a high-level trade delegation, led by Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, met with the officials of Swiss-India Chamber of Commerce (SICC) in… pic.twitter.com/iifuvU2Hdj — Rising Rajasthan (@biprajasthan) August 29, 2024

A short film will also be shown in the event which will highlight the opportunities available in various sectors within the state and the rapid investment taking place.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma met members of the distinguished delegation from Japan at the Chief Minister's Office in connection with the upcoming #RisingRajasthan Investment Summit to be held from 9-11 December, 2024.



During the meeting, meaningful discussions… pic.twitter.com/M7lP4KiZF5 — Rising Rajasthan (@biprajasthan) August 28, 2024

The similar events will be organized Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom (UK) and Germany. A high-level delegation of Rajasthan government officials will visit these places.

Apart from the roadshow, the Rajasthan government will also organise several regional summits and sectoral pre-summits in various cities of the state, aimed at interacting with the existing industries and entrepreneurs and new investors in the state. It will be organised in the months of October and November and covers sectors like Tourism, Urban Development, IT & ITES, Industry, Agriculture, Mines & Petroleum, Energy, Medical & Health and Education.

‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 will be organised in the capital Jaipur on 9, 10 and 11 December this year.