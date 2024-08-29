Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Lead Road Show For Global Investment Summit 2024 In Mumbai On August 30

Jaipur: The first road show of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held in December this year in Jaipur, will be held in Mumbai on Friday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma leading the Rajasthan Government delegation will invite domestic and foreign industries and corporates to invest in Rajasthan.
The event will also include the signing of several investment related Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the launch of the Rising Rajasthan website, one-on-one discussions with many industry leaders. Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be there in the event.
A short film will also be shown in the event which will highlight the opportunities available in various sectors within the state and the rapid investment taking place.
The similar events will be organized Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom (UK) and Germany. A high-level delegation of Rajasthan government officials will visit these places.
Apart from the roadshow, the Rajasthan government will also organise several regional summits and sectoral pre-summits in various cities of the state, aimed at interacting with the existing industries and entrepreneurs and new investors in the state. It will be organised in the months of October and November and covers sectors like Tourism, Urban Development, IT & ITES, Industry, Agriculture, Mines & Petroleum, Energy, Medical & Health and Education.
‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 will be organised in the capital Jaipur on 9, 10 and 11 December this year.