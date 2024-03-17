Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Intervenes to End Internal Strife In BJP Over Two Important Seats

Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

To secure a hat-trick victory, the BJP in Rajasthan is actively resolving internal conflicts across various parliamentary constituencies. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken charge of this effort and recently intervened to pave the way for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party president CP Joshi in their respective Lok Sabha seats of Jodhpur and Chittorgarh.

Facing challenges, BJP's state president and Lok Sabha candidate from Chittorgarh seat, CP Joshi, encountered opposition from Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya. Akya, a former BJP MLA denied a ticket during the assembly election, held Joshi responsible and contested and won as an independent candidate. Recently, he announced his candidacy against Joshi in the Lok Sabha election.

Responding to this, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a meeting on Saturday night between Akya and Joshi. Despite lasting over two hours, the meeting concluded positively for Joshi. The party claimed that Akya agreed to fully support the BJP in the elections, with the party agreeing to revoke the suspension of party workers who rebelled with Akya during the assembly election.

Similarly, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat faced opposition from BJP MLA Babu Singh Rathore in Jodhpur. Rathore openly opposed Shekhawat, creating political tension in the region. Following this, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal called both Shekhawat and Babu Singh to his residence in Jaipur about a week ago, urging them to resolve their differences. The leaders emerged from the meeting with smiles, and no further statements were made.

It's worth noting that the BJP has secured consecutive victories in the last two Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. To maintain this trend, the party has replaced candidates on seven seats to combat anti-incumbency and has also welcomed senior leaders from the Congress.